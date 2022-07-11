One suspect turned himself in Monday morning and another is being sought after a shooting at Mak’s wounded one Friday evening. A multitude of agencies worked to find the suspects before one turned himself into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Monday.
Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and police are still searching for Talmage Turner Williams III, 19, of Hattiesburg. Norman’s initial appearance will be at 1 p.m. He is represented by attorney Toby Welch of Sumrall & Welch of Jackson.
Both suspects were placed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database. Williams should be considered armed and dangerous, JCSD officials said. According to the latest report, the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital after being airlifted from the scene.
The shooting may be gang-related, but it is undetermined at this time, said J.D. Carter of the JCSD.
"Our investigators have worked closely with the Hattiesburg Police, Forrest County Sheriff's Department, Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Mississippi Department of Corrections following up on tips and developing leads," said Sheriff Joe Berlin. "It's been a full court press since the shooting occurred which led to Mr. Norman's surrender this morning."
Efforts continue to locate Williams, Berlin said.
"We are working hard to capture Mr. Williams, and that effort involves multiple law enforcement agencies," Berlin said. "The clock is ticking. If he knows what's best, he will come turn himself in."
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Talmage Williams should contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
