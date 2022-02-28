CSD searching for woman accused of pulling trigger in Hebron house
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting that left a Hebron woman critically wounded.
JCSD deputies responded to a residence on Lola Lane in the Hebron Community in western Jones County at 5:24 a.m. Monday. One woman was shot in the face with a handgun by another woman inside a residence, a witness told the JCSD.
The unidentified shooter dropped the weapon inside the residence and fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of JCSD deputies.
The wounded woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel in critical condition. She was then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.
“The name of the shooting victim and the alleged shooter are being withheld at this time,” JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites said. “The shooter is being sought by JCSD and other law enforcement agencies and is not believed to be in the immediate area any longer.
“We are in the early stages of the investigation.”
Additional information was expected to be released later.
The accused shooter left without a weapon and may have been picked up, JCSD officials said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
This story may be updated as details develop.
