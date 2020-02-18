UPDATED, FEB. 18, 10:53 A.M. -- The Toyota Camry belonging to murder victim Betty Dickerson, 82, was located passing through Georgia early this morning. Law enforcement officials do not have the car or driver in custody. Check back here and at www.leader-call.com for more updates as they become available.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a silver 2016 Toyota Camry, Miss. tag JND 6090, which is missing from the residence of a murder victim on Shady Lane in the Shady Grove Community.
