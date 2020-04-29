South Central Regional Medical Center confirmed Wednesday that a resident at ComfortCare Nursing Center in Laurel tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Syble Cohen, Resident Council president at ComfortCare, praised employees for their efforts to keep the virus out of the facility for this long.
"The people here have taken so many precautions to keep us safe during this time," she said. "They are constantly wiping down areas to keep everything nice and clean. We have celebrated every day we have not had a resident who has been positive with the virus."
The virus-positive resident was immediately isolated, according to an SCRMC press release.
