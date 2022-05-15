Updated story: May 16, 2022 at 5:49 p.m.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department wants Marty Breazeale, 48, on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Brittany Nicole Holifield, 38 — the woman's body recovered from the Leaf River Sunday afternoon. A warrant is out for Breazeale's arrest, and he is considered dangerous and not to be approached.
The autopsy revealed that Holifield died from blunt-force trauma to the head, said J.D. Carter, investigator with the Jones County Sheriff's Department. Whether she was thrown from the bridge or her body was left in the Leaf River is undetermined at this time, he said.
"This is one of the most rapidly evolving cases I've dealt with," Carter said. "It started after we identified Holifield's body and determined that Breazeale was the last known person to see her."
Holifield's body was identified Monday morning by the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport, and her family was notified. Holifield was found Sunday afternoon by two boaters who had just pushed off from the Highway 590 boat ramp on the Leaf River about a quarter of a mile from the boat ramp.
Anyone with knowledge of Breazeale's whereabouts is urged to call 911, JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).
Updated story: May 16, 2022 at 1:25 p.m.
Monday morning the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport identified the body of a young woman found in the Leaf River near the Highway 590 boat launch, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The Jones County sheriff’s department and coroner’s office confirmed Brittany Nicole Holifield, 32, of Jones County, was the woman’s body found by two boaters in the Leaf River Sunday afternoon. The family has been notified of her death. The crime lab was able to confirm her identity through prior narcotics arrest records, said J.D. Carter, investigator with JCSD.
“At this time the manner and cause of death are unknown, but we won’t have a closed mind as to what happened to her,” Carter said. “Hopefully, we will know soon what happened through the toxicology and autopsy report from the crime lab.”
Holifield was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport to aid in identifying her body, said Jones County Coroner Burl Hall.
JCSD will continue its investigation into the death of Holifield, said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
“As the investigation continues and we are able, we will release additional information on the progress of the investigation,” Berlin said.
Updated story: May 16, 2022 at 11:01 a.m.
The body of a young woman who was found in the Leaf River by two boaters is being sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport in an effort to identify her, said Jones County Coroner Burl Hall.
The Jones County sheriff’s department and coroner’s offices’ effort to identify her continues. The woman’s body recovered from the Leaf River is being sent for forensic analysis, JCSD said in a statement.
“JCSD has fielded dozens of calls from concerned residents across Mississippi regarding the incident,” the department said in a statement.
At this time no information is being released as to whether or not foul play is suspected.
Original story May 15, 2022 at 2 p.m.
The boaters found the body just after pushing off near the boat launch at the Highway 590 bridge In Ellisville.
The two men had gone a quarter of a mile down the River when one spotted the body pushed down into the water. They called 911, and JCSD, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, EMServ Ambulance, Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department and the Jones County Coroner‘s Office responded to the scene. At this time the identity of the woman and cause of death are unknown, and she will be examined at the coroner’s office.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant J.D. Carter and Investigator Jardian McDonald are the lead investigators in the case.
"The investigation into the cause of death and identity of this individual is underway with utmost urgency," said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). The case remains under investigation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.