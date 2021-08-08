A Laurel man is dead and a Laurel man is in custody after a shooting at Brown Circle just before midnight Saturday, LPD Chief Tommy Cox confirmed.
Trayron Morgan, 25, was booked into the Jones County County Adult Detention Center on Sunday morning charged with murder. Morgan is accused of shooting and killing another man around 11:30 p.m., then taking the victim’s distinctive-looking Dodge and later leading law enforcement on a chase up Interstate 59. Morgan reportedly crashed around the Heidelberg exit then fled on foot while being pursued by the Jones and Jasper county sheriff’s departments, LPD and Mississippi Highway Patrol.
It’s believed the suspect caught a ride from someone and later turned himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department before being picked up by the LPD.
The shooting was believed to be the result of a domestic situation, Cox said. The victim is not being identified pending notification of next-of-kin. Look for more information as it becomes available.
