DEATH INVESTIGATION: The Laurel Police Department is investigating the death of 22-year-old Robert Jasper on Brown Circle around midnight on Monday. Chief Tommy Cox confirmed that investigators were looking into an incident that “resulted in a death” after the victim was transported to Forrest General. Sources with knowledge of the case say Jasper was stabbed. No one has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center since midnight with charges that would indicate a stabbing or death. Another source with knowledge of the case said there was information that the stabbing may have been justified. Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
