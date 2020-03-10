Drug bust in county

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics agents and SWAT team executed simultaneous search warrants at 4 a.m. Tuesday and made drug arrests at residences on Township and Dick Sumrall roads, according to a press release from Sheriff Joe Berlin. The warrants were in response to “numerous complaints” about the sale and use of illegal narcotics, he said. “We’ve made it clear we won’t tolerate this type of activity in Jones County. Day or night you never know when we are going to come knocking,” Berlin said. More information will be released by Capt. Vince Williams and Sgt. Jake Driskell later today.
