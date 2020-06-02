EPD officer arrested

An officer with the Ellisville Police Department has been arrested on drug-related charges.
Wanda Thrash was charged with misdemeanor possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at her residence on J Thrash Road in the south part of the county on Tuesday afternoon. Narcotics officers found marijuana and an “unidentified substance,” Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said, adding that more charges are expected to be filed. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Department of Corrections assisted the JCSD. Thrash reportedly lives with a man who is on probation with MDOC, which is why that agency was involved.
