An Ellisville Police Department officer is facing charges of child molestation. David Luna, 44, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention just before 11 a.m. on two counts of molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.
The charges, which were filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, stem from incidents with a young girl that began in mid-2018 and continued through January of this year, Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a press release.
Luna’s initial appearance is scheduled for Friday morning in Jones County Justice Court. All defendants are considered innocent until proved guilty in a court of law, Berlin noted.
Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
