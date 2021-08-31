A member of the Jones County Fire Council has been arrested and charged with embezzlement in a case that has been under investigation by local, state and federal officials for several weeks.
William Lee Garick, 42, is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from the account that’s used to fund volunteer fire departments that serve Jones County. He was president of the Jones County Fire Council, chief at the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department and served as a volunteer medic with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team.
He was arrested by the JCSD and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the jail docket.
Garick is accused of taking as much as $400,000 from the account, sources close to the case said, which would make it one of the largest embezzlement cases in county history. County supervisors are now working on creating a new setup for the fire service in order to establish accountability with the funds.
As more information becomes available, look for it online and in Thursday’s print edition.
