Two former officers with the Laurel Police Department have been indicted by the Jasper County grand jury for three felonies.
Christopher Wade Robertson, 28, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the November shooting death of 30-year-old Dominique Henry just outside of Bay Springs. He claimed self-defense after catching Henry stealing his wife’s car.
Robertson and 27-year-old Brice Gilbert were both charged with aggravated assault in the 2018 beating of James Barnett on the side of a Jasper County roadway after he fled from an LPD roadblock on 16th Avenue back on May 2018.
The officers were fired after LPD and city officials viewed video of the incident. Barnett sued in U.S. Southern District Court in Hattiesburg and the lawsuit was settled last year, just days before Robertson shot Henry. Look for more from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
