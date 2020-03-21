A pair of family dogs perished in a fire that started on the stove of a home in The Powers Community early Saturday.
Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at 201 Jordan Dr. just after 2 a.m. T.N. Boykin lived at the residence with his wife and adult daughter.
The daughter had been in the kitchen cooking French fries when she went to her bedroom and fell asleep, with the oil still on the stove, according to reports. She awakened to heavy smoke in the residence and fire in the kitchen. The Boykins managed to narrowly escape the residence and call 911.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames. The Boykins’ two dogs, a shih tzu and yorkie-poo, died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.
Volunteers from Glade, Powers, M&M, Sandersville and Rustin responded. EMServ Ambulance Service and Dixie Electric Power Association were also on scene.
The Jones County Fire Council reminded residents to carefully and closely monitor food while cooking and never leave cooking food unattended.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
