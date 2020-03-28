South Central Regional Medical Center received word today from the Mississippi State Department of Health that they had an inpatient test positive for COVID19. Dr. Mark Horne, Chief Medical Officer at South Central said, “This is our first inpatient to test positive for the condition. Staff caring for the patient are taking appropriate precautions.” The patient is a Jones County resident.
He continued, “Through about noon today, cumulative testing numbers at South Central include 120 patients who have been tested for the Coronavirus since testing began; and 4 patients with positive results to the Coronavirus. They include one patient from Jasper County; one patient from Forrest County; and two patients from Jones County.”
To stay up to date about the Coronavirus, visit scrmc.com.
