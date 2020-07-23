Judge Billie J. Graham has been appointed Chancery Court Judge of the 19th Chancery Court District of Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced today. Graham has served in a variety of legal roles throughout her career, from solo practitioner in chancery court to Justice Court judge.
