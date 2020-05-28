RENEWED FOR SEASON 5 — HGTV has renewed Home Town for a fifth season and will begin shooting in a few weeks.
Erin Napier made the announcement today on her Instagram saying, "...We’ve been making #HGTVHomeTown since 2015 and it’s been the honor of our lives. It’s been a hard secret to keep that we’ll begin shooting SEASON 5 in a few weeks, as the pandemic dust continues to hopefully settle. We can’t wait to meet 16 more families and bring 16 homes back to life. Thank y’all for following the journey with us. See you on @hgtv!"
