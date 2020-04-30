An inmate who was in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center is dead, Sheriff Joe Berlin confirmed. The deceased has been identified as a female. No other details have been released at this time. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, which is standard procedure, Berlin said.
