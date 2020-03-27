An employee of Howard Industries is confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the company.
"This afternoon we learned that a fellow Howard employee working in the distribution transformer facility in Laurel has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the company stated in a memo. The employee was sent home for self-quarantine.
According to a release from South Central Regional Medical Center, the person stayed in their car while being swabbed and was sent home after the test returned positive.
More information will be available in Monday's Leader-Call.
