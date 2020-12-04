The District 2 Justice Court runoff race has been called: Sonny Saul took the victory over Noel Rogers by one vote Friday night, according to the Jones County Circuit Clerk's office.
The Attorney General's office took only one day to decide whether a single outstanding ballot was valid after it wasn't initialed by a poll worker. An 847-vote tie between Saul and Rogers would have had them flip a coin or draw straws.
The complete story will appear in Tuesday's Leader-Call.
