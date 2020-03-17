A young child has been found dead in a room at Hampton Inn in Laurel and the death is being investigated as a homicide, officials confirmed. Investigators with the Laurel Police Department, EMServ Ambulance and Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth were on the scene. LPD Chief Tommy Cox said his department is following leads and he will release more information when he can do so without jeopardizing the investigation.
