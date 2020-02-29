The Laurel High girls' basketball team reached the Class 5A Final Four with a 53-51 come-from-behind victory over Jim Hill on Saturday at Pearl River Community College.
The Lady Tornadoes erased a nine-point third-quarter deficit to claim the victory.
Laurel (17-15) will play Columbus ((24-5), a 39-37 winner over Lafayette with a trip to the state championship on the line. The semifinal game is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
