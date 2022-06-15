A Moselle man suffered severe burns before escaping a house fire with the help of a chief deputy and a retired firefighter.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday at 419 Pittman Road, a garage attachment caught on fire and homeowner Mike Tisdale was trapped inside. JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and retired Hattiesburg firefighter Mark Smith arrived on the scene and began clearing it to extinguish the flames as ammunition inside the burning structure exploded all around.
“Two ladies ran out of the house screaming someone was inside the garage,” Smith said.
That’s when Smith went inside the burning building and Sumrall helped drag Tisdale to safety. Tisdale suffered burns over 70 percent of his body and was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Jackson.
South Jones, Southwest Jones, Boggy and Moselle volunteer fire departments, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and AirCare based in Meridian responded to the scene.
