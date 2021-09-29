A Soso teenager was shot and killed by his mother while he was in a confrontation with her boyfriend late Wednesday afternoon, according to an initial report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a residence off Shady School Road and found a 16-year-old boy outside suffering from a single gunshot wound. They attempted CPR until EMServ Ambulance arrived and transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The mother told investigators her intent was to fire a warning shot with the handgun to stop the fight. Her son was running out the door chasing her boyfriend when the shot was fired, she told investigators.
Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the same residence earlier that day when the teen and man were reportedly fighting.
The case will be treated as a homicide, with investigators questioning the mother, Sgt. J.D. Carter said, but it could go to a grand jury to determine if there will be criminal charges.
“It”s still early in the investigation,” Carter said, “but anyone who fires a round is responsible for it.”
The teen’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. His identity will be released later, Carter said.
