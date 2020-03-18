An Ohio woman who is accused of killing her young son in a Laurel hotel is being transported back to Jones County from New Orleans, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department and District Attorney Tony Buckley confirmed.
Latina Marie Oates, 33, of Columbus waived extradition after appearing before a judge in New Orleans and she will be booked into the Jones County Adult Detention on Wednesday evening. Investigators Abraham McKenzie of the LPD and Brad Grunig of the DA’s office began questioning her after arriving in New Orleans around noon and they are bringing her back with them. The process was much faster than expected, officials said.
Oates is accused of killing her 11-year-old son Josh, whose body was discovered in the Hampton Inn in Laurel just before noon on Tuesday. She was arrested in New Orleans on Wednesday morning and her two younger sons were taken into protective custody.
She is expected to make her initial appearance in Jones County on Thursday. Look for more information in the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
