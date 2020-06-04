A Jones County woman is dead and the suspect in her death is in custody in the hospital, Sheriff Joe Berlin said. Adam Mills, 28, is being charged with murder. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies took him into custody on Powers Drive, just off Highway 184, just before 4 a.m. They were responding to a report of a suicide attempt, Berlin said. When Sgt. Brennon Chancellor arrived, Mills was “acting erratically” and ran toward the officer, “using threatening language,” Berlin said. Witnesses said Mills was naked. Chancellor fired a non-lethal bean-bag round with no effect, then used a taser to take down the suspect, Berlin said. After Mills was in custody, deputies went in the residence and discovered the body of a woman. The victim was identified by non-officials as Ashley Pearson, the suspect’s girlfriend. Mills was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with a head injury that was suffered before the altercation with law enforcement, Berlin said. Powers volunteers were on the scene along with EMServ, the JCSD and Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall. Distraught family members of the deceased were also on the scene. Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
