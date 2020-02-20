A Jasper County man is the Shady Grove murder suspect who is in custody in Tennessee after being captured by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday night.
Michael Shane Askew, 52, was booked into the Davidson County (Tenn.) jail at 10:47 p.m., charged with being a fugitive from justice and he’s being held on $150,000 bond, according to that agency’s website.
Askew is listed as a Mississippi Department of Corrections parolee from Jasper County after being convicted of conspiracy and escape. He was supposed to be serving time until Oct. 11, 2020, according to the MDOC website.
Sheriff Joe Berlin has not identified the suspect, but Askew was booked into the Nashville jail on the fugitive charge shortly after Berlin announced that the suspect was in custody. Independent sources have confirmed that Askew is the suspect in the murder of 82-year-old Betty Dickerson in the Shady Grove Community.
Local investigators are in Nashville to begin extradition proceedings and they are “processing the vehicle and location where the suspect was apprehended,” Berlin said Thursday morning.
Investigators have been following leads since Monday afternoon, when the victim was found dead of a knife wound to the throat in her home on Shady Lane. The suspect took her car and it was located with the suspect, Berlin said Wednesday night.
Look for more details as they become available.
