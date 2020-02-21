Murder suspect Michael Shane Askew, 52, of Bay Springs has waived extradition at a hearing before a judge in Nashville. Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are expected to go pick him up next week and bring him back to Jones County to face charges in the stabbing death of 82-year-old Betty Dickerson in her home in Shady Grove.
