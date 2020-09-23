Editor’s note: The preview story on Page B1 of Thursday's paper was sent to the printer before this decision was made.
The West Jones Mustangs’ 2020 season will be put on hold for two weeks due to a positive test for the coronavirus. West Jones was scheduled to play its Region 3-5A opener on Friday night at Brookhaven.
This marks the second time during the fall semester that a football program from Jones County has been forced to cancel games because of an outbreak. Late last month, the Northeast Jones Tigers’ season was delayed for two weeks when members of the coaching staff reported positive tests for the virus.
Reports from inside the program surfaced Wednesday afternoon, confirming that a West Jones football player had tested positive for COVID-19. Per MHSAA guidelines, all who have been exposed to this known positive case must be quarantined for two weeks before being permitted to return to competition.
JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker said school officials are working with head coach Scott Pierson and his staff to identify those who have been in contact with the player who tested positive. Because the team practiced together on Monday and Tuesday, it is doubtful that the Mustangs will be able to play the next two scheduled contests against Brookhaven and South Jones, Parker said.
Pierson and his staff will also be in contact with coaches from Brookhaven and South Jones to attempt to reschedule the two region contests, Parker said.
“They’ve already had to work around the situation that occurred with the Jackson Public Schools choosing not to play this season,” Parker said. “With these being important games, their hope is to find a way for them to be played at a later date.”
As of now, the Mustangs will be eligible to return to competition on Friday, Oct. 9, on which date they are scheduled to host the 2A Taylorsville Tartars.
