Update: Less than two hours after robbing the Trustmark National Bank in Laurel, a suspect has been taken into custody following a foot chase on Highway 15 North near the city limits.
The North Laurel branch of Trustmark National Bank at Audubon and Northview drives was robbed at about 10 Friday morning and police are searching for the suspect, described as a white man who was caught on surveillance video.
Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the man entered the bank and gave a teller a note that said he had a gun, but no gun was seen. They suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
