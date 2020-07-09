A Sandersville police officer was shot in the line of duty and the suspect is in custody, local law enforcement officials are reporting. Officer Miguel Grimaldo, who is a part-time officer for the SPD and a reserve deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, reportedly approached a man who was accused of stealing a Bok Homa casino vehicle at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K convenience store on Highway 11 in Sandersville. The suspect “came out firing” with a handgun, SPD Chief Curt Pitts said, but Grimaldo still gave chase until realizing that he had been hit in the face and arm. The suspect, 33-year-old William Belk of Pachuta, was apprehended by Laurel police at Walmart a short time later. Grimaldo is OK, Pitts said. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation along with the FBI because the original incident was reported on tribal land at the casino, which has been closed for several weeks because of COVID-19. Look for more details in The Laurel Leader-Call.
breaking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.