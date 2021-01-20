A man was killed in a shooting at a residence on Highway 11 near Sandersville on Tuesday night, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
Several individuals were questioned at the scene, but no charges have been filed, the JCSD said.
Read more in Thursday's print edition of the Leader-Call and online at leader-call.com.
