An Ovett child drowned Thursday morning after falling into a pool, Jones County Sheriff's Department reported.
Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of an 19-month-old boy in the family pool found by the mother on Oilwell Road in Ovett around 11:07 a.m. Jones County Deputy James Bell arrived first on scene and took over CPR efforts from the mother until Ovett Fire and Rescue and EMServ Ambulance arrived.
The child was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital by Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth.
This incident is being investigated by JCSD investigators Wesley Waits and Denny Graham.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, "We grieve with the family of the child during this terrible tragedy. We will be praying for them in the very difficult hours and days ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.