A Laurel man who is accused of shooting at a Sandersville police officer during a multi-county high-speed pursuit on Monday evening is facing multiple felony charges.
Moses Paul Taylor, 37, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and being a felon in possession of a firearm. It’s not known what his felony conviction was for.
Taylor is accused of firing a 20-gauge shotgun at Deputy Chief Shane Barlow of the Sandersville Police Officer during a chase that started in that town and continued on Highway 11 to Clarke County, where the suspect crashed and was captured.
The suspect was driving 90 to 100 mph most of the pursuit and they were in Jasper County when the driver fired at him, Barlow said.
Barlow said he was attempting to stop the driver for speeding and reckless driving when it escalated to the chase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.