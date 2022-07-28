Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking Tyveron Morgan and an unidentified accomplice in the armed robbery and shooting incident at Fast Stop in Hebron overnight. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyveron Morgan and/or his accomplice are asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
The owner of the convenience store, Rakesh “Rocky” Auroa, was wounded and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center. He has since been transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he is listed in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
“The best advice we can give Tyveron Morgan and his accomplice is to turn themselves in immediately,” said lead JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie.
“We are working tirelessly to locate and bring to justice Tyveron Morgan and identify his accomplice and charge that individual as well,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are also praying for the victim, Rakesh ‘Rocky’ Auroa, and for his full and speedy recovery.”
Both suspects are considered armed and extremely dangerous. The getaway vehicle is a silver four door passenger vehicle with heavy front end damage.
