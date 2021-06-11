Laurel police responded to a reported stabbing in the Windermere subdivision on Friday morning. Blood could be seen on a street inside the gated community, but officers on the scene would not comment on the incident. No other details were immediately available.
Check back at leader-call.com and in Saturday's print edition for more details.
