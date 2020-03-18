Murder suspect Latina Marie Oates, 33, of Powell, Ohio, is in custody in New Orleans and the two children who were with her are OK, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. Oates is accused of murder in the death of her 11-year-old son Josh, according to unconfirmed reports. The young boy’s body was discovered in a room in the Hampton Inn in Laurel early Tuesday afternoon. Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
