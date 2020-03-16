The driver of an SUV fired shots at a Sandersville police officer Monday evening during a high-speed chase that spanned three counties before the suspect crashed and was captured.
Deputy Chief Shane Barlow was attempting to stop a white Tahoe that was driving erratically through the town on Highway 11 around 6:30, interim Chief Curt Pitts said. When Barlow tried to initiate the traffic stop, the SUV continued north on the highway toward Jasper County. Speeds were near or in excess of 100 mph, according to reports.
It was near the county line that the driver fired a weapon at the Sandersville officer, Pitts said. The chase continued into Clarke County and ended after the SUV’s tires were flattened by spike strips and the vehicle crashed, according to reports. The suspect was taken into custody on Highway 11 near Dunn’s Falls Road with no more shots being fired, Pitts said.
The suspect will be charged with felony fleeing and being a felon in possession of a weapon, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle his charge for aggravated assault on a police officer and possibly other charges, Pitts said.
“I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” Pitts said. “I appreciate the other agencies and their help. We would not have been able to do it without them. Everyone did a great job.”
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
