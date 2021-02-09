After three years at the helm of a 2A football powerhouse in Taylorsville, Mitch Evans has accepted the head football coaching position at Seminary High School.
Evans, a graduate of Taylorsville High School, served for nine years as an offensive assistant for the Tartars before inheriting the head coaching job in 2018. Over the past three seasons, Evans led the Tartars to an overall record of 42-3, winning three 2A South State titles and back-to-back 2A state championships in 2019-20.
Evans hopes to help revitalize a traditionally strong Seminary Bulldogs football program that struggled over the past two years, compiling a 7-13 record with no playoff appearances since 2018.
For more information on Evans’ fresh start in Seminary, see Thursday’s edition of the Laurel Leader-Call.
