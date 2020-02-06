Cleanup crews are busy today clearing the aftermath of a tornado that touched down near Bay Springs at 11 p.m. last night.
Wednesday’s storm damage included Highway 528, Highway 18 East and county roads 22, 222, 224, 1832, 23, 27, 279, 2338, 2339, 340, 9 and 62. Several homes were damaged, and a semi-trailer was reportedly overturned. Jasper County was one of several counties to receive storm damage last night.
More information will be available in Saturday’s Leader-Call.
