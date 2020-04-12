A tornado has struck Soso Volunteer Fire Department and numerous homes between Soso and Moss, according to reliable reports. There are also reports of injuries in residences in Calhoun and near Moss. Another large tornado is tracking right behind it, forecasters say. Jones and Jasper counties remain under a tornado warning. We will post more information when it becomes available.
breaking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.