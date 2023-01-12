TORNADO WARNING FOR JONES COUNTY!
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Jackson MS
853 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023
The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Central Covington County in southeastern Mississippi...
Jones County in southeastern Mississippi...
* Until 1000 AM CST.
* At 853 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carson, or 12 miles southwest of Collins, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Collins around 905 AM CST.
Hebron around 920 AM CST.
Laurel and Ellisville around 930 AM CST.
Tuckers Crossing around 940 AM CST.
Sandersville around 945 AM CST.
Mill Creek around 950 AM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Seminary and Soso.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.