A Laurel man and woman were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and are being charged in the shooting death of an unidentified man at a motel on Monday night. Steven Thornton, 31, was charged with murder and Amanda Landrum, 31, was charged with accessory to murder after being taken into custody at a residence in Jones County on Tuesday afternoon, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Budget Inn around 11 p.m. The man who was killed is not being identified yet as relatives are still being notified. Look for more information from the Leader-Call as it becomes available.
