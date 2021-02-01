The Jones County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed Monday morning in a fatal shooting on Bush Dairy Road.
Efraid Ortiz, 27, of Houston, Texas was identified after family was informed.
Just before 7:30, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots-fired call at a residence on the road, down past the Gables Event Center. Police tape could be seen from the roadway at 8 a.m. Sources familiar with the investigation said a man was shot in the head and that the suspected shooter, Luis Sandoval, is at large. The gunplay was reportedly not an accident.
The victim was taken by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for critical injuries. He died shortly after.
The JCSD is urgently seeking Sandoval on charges of capital murder. Those with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the JCSD at 601-425-3147.
The JCSD, Laurel Police Department, EMServ and the Jones County District Attorney’s office responded. The Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit couldn’t respond due to personnel being assigned to another event.
