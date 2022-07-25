Vehicle vs pedestrian

One man is dead in an apparent vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash Monday morning near Hillcrest Drive on Highway 84 W., officials noted.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 6:30 a.m. of a man lying on the side of the road. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies determined the man was deceased. Officials are currently working to identify the man.
Jones County Coroner‘s Office, EMServ ambulance and MHP responded to the scene. The case is being handled by MHP and may be turned over to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The crash remains under investigation.
