A shooting victim and the accused triggerman were hospitalized after what was described as a domestic assault in Shady Grove on Wednesday evening.
Jones Country Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a shooting at 4748 Highway 15 North just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies came into contact with the victim, Josh Maxey, who had been shot twice by his girlfriend’s father, Acie Thornhill, according to a press release from Sheriff Joe Berlin.
Maxey was struck in his right arm and in the right side of his torso. Deputy Chase Smith and Deputy Jardian McDonald performed CPR on Maxey and initiated bleeding control until EMServ Ambulance Service arrived.
Thornhill was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for symptoms of having a heart attack and both he and Maxey were later transported to Forrest General Hospital, where they are recovering, Berlin added.
The shooting occurred as the result of a domestic assault between Maxey and his girlfriend, according to reports. Thornhill was called over to the home by his adult grandson. The investigation into the shooting and any possible charges are being conducted by the Jones County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division.
