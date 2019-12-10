Todd Breland announced to his team on Wednesday morning that he was stepping down as the Tornadoes’ head football coach and handing the job over to Laurel native Ryan Earnest, who served as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2019. This was made official Tuesday evening at the school board meeting.
“It’s been an incredible ride,” Breland said. “Laurel has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life. More than anything, I just hope I was able to make a lasting impact on the kids. When you’re young, you think it’s all about winning, but then you fall in love with a place and realize it’s more about being a servant.”
In eight years as head coach, Breland led Laurel to an 82-27 record with four Region 3-5A titles and a 5A state championship in 2014. During that time, the Tornadoes were 48-6 against region opponents and 15-7 in playoff games and have won five of seven Battle for the Belt championships.
Having served three different stints as an assistant coach for Laurel between 1995 and 2011, Breland said the opportunity to be the team’s head coach was a dream come true for him.
“As a young coach, you dream of the opportunity to coach a program like this,” said Breland. “I inherited a program that was in really good shape, and I like to think I left it in better shape than when it was given to me.”
Breland — who personally recommended Earnest to the school board as his successor — said there was absolutely no question as to who the right man for the job would be.
“I’ve been coaching for 25 years, and 21 of them have been here,” said Breland. “When you spend that much time somewhere, you really care about it. Buddy (Duke) came in here behind George (Blair), and then he brought me in and gave me my first job, so I kind of grew up with the program. Certainly Milton (Smith) did a great job, so when I took over, nothing was broken. I do believe we’ve made it even better, and I hope Ryan makes it better than I left it. It’s important for me that I turn it over to somebody who will take care of it.”
Earnest began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Wayne County High School in 2007. In 2012, he became the head coach of the Collins Tigers, whom he led to a 42-15 record over four years with back-to-back 2A state titles in 2014 and 2015. Earnest then spent three years as the head coach at Ridgeland High School before returning to his hometown to work as an assistant for the Tornadoes during Breland’s final season as head coach.
Breland said his plan was always to eventually have Earnest take over the reins.
“That’s why I brought him here,” said Breland. “He and I have always been real close. I know him, and I know how much this place means to him. I fully expect to see him take this thing to new heights.”
