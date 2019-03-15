On Tuesday morning, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will be closing the bridge on Airport Drive between West Drive and Hillcrest Drive, that passes over I-59 in Laurel, for maintenance.
MDOT will be raising the structure by 2 feet. This closure is expected to last approximately three months.
The Businesses and recreational facilities located along the section of airport drive west of I-59 will be accessible from Hillcrest Drive.
If you commute through this route, please plan accordingly.
