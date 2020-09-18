A long-awaited bridge-replacement project in Laurel will have to wait a little bit longer.
The city had to re-advertise for bids for the Iris Drive bridge project because only one bid came in, Mayor Johnny Magee explained. Because the cost of the work is being covered by federal funds, that means the project has to be bid out again.
“We can take it if we only have one (bid) next time,” Magee said, citing federal requirements.
The replacement and repair of bridges across the state have contractors busy on other projects, so there has been a shortage of bidders in recent months, officials have said.
In other business at the most recent meeting, the Laurel City Council members agreed to accept a bid of $9,000 from Headrick Outdoor Media for a five-year lease of a city billboard on Interstate 59.
The results of an election — which is basically a formality — to grant an electric franchise to Mississippi Power were announced. People voted overwhelmingly, 119-4, to go into another 25-year agreement with Mississippi Power, which means more money for the city.
The council — with Councilman George Carmichael absent — also voted unanimously to:
• Hire Craft Entities, LLC out of Hattiesburg as a wage-and-hour law consultant at a rate of $250 an hour.
• Accept a $2,500 Walmart Community grant to help the Laurel Fire Department purchase training equipment;
• Grant a one-year special exception to Amanda Cooley to operate a day-care facility at 703 North 11th Ave.;
• Hire Sample, Hicks & Associates for administrative services and Neel-Schaffer for engineering services related to the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 Community Development Block Grants;
• Approve a tax exemption for Sanderson Farms.
• Appoint Elvin Ulmer to the board of directors of the Laurel Airport Authority.
The council set a public hearing date of Oct. 6 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed as a public menace by the Inspection Department :
• 127 North 17th Ave., Parker McCurley;
• 119 South 18th Ave., Jesus Alberto Montoya;
• 202 Pineview Dr., Cordia Sue Jernigan;
• 1219 Simmons St., Prisock Properties, Inc.;
• 2103 Center Ave., Romas Revell McLain;
• 2125 Center Ave., Erica Baker;
• 2322 Queensburg Ave., Lawrence Moore Sr.;
• 1142 Spriggs St., Juanita W. Portis;
• 923 Jeffery Dr., Karl Avinder.
The council unanimously agreed to have the following properties that have been deemed a public menace cut and cleaned by city workers and the owners billed for the work:
• 1035 Parker Dr., Curtis Ballard and 130 West 16th St., RMF Funding LLC.
The council’s next meeting is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
