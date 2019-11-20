Dry Swamp Creek bridge
Work began Tuesday on the replacement of the Dry Swamp Creek bridge on Highway 184, which was put out of commission by floodwater-damage just after Christmas last year. 

 Photo by Mark Thornton

Work began Tuesday on the replacement of the Dry Swamp Creek bridge on Highway 184, which was put out of commission by floodwater-damage just after last Christmas. The shutdown has caused traffic to Northeast Jones Middle/High School and East Jones Elementary to be diverted, and it’s been an obstacle for emergency responders from Powers Volunteer Fire Department. Key Construction won a competitive bid to build the bridge for the Mississippi Department of Transportation at a cost of $1.45 million. T.L. Wallace bid $1.46 million and Ellis Dozer bid $1.48 million. The bridge, which will be widened and raised from its previous specifications, is expected to take four to five months to replace. 

