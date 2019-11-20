Work began Tuesday on the replacement of the Dry Swamp Creek bridge on Highway 184, which was put out of commission by floodwater-damage just after last Christmas. The shutdown has caused traffic to Northeast Jones Middle/High School and East Jones Elementary to be diverted, and it’s been an obstacle for emergency responders from Powers Volunteer Fire Department. Key Construction won a competitive bid to build the bridge for the Mississippi Department of Transportation at a cost of $1.45 million. T.L. Wallace bid $1.46 million and Ellis Dozer bid $1.48 million. The bridge, which will be widened and raised from its previous specifications, is expected to take four to five months to replace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.