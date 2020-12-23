A Seminary man who is accused in several burglaries in upscale subdivisions just outside of Ellisville has been arrested.
Kristopher Payton Morris, 20, was arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Department Patrol, Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics Division deputies and agents on Wednesday after several reports of auto burglaries in the Deer Point and Bridgewater subdivisions.
Morris was developed as a suspect during the investigation and arrested a short time later. Several firearms that were reported stolen have been recovered.
Nine burglaries that are linked to Morris had been reported as of noon Wednesday.
Morris made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Bond was set at $70,000 but that was revoked because he was out on bond from charges in Covington County.
